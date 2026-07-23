A Cyprus-based outfit has partnered up with a Greek company to develop new industrial capabilities in defence systems in Cyprus, the two companies announced on Thursday.

Metlen, through M Technologies, signed an exclusive partnership agreement with Cyprus-based Houtris that provides for “the establishment of a joint company in Cyprus and further strengthens strategic industrial cooperation between Greece and Cyprus in defence”, the statement read.

“It is intended to build additional production capabilities in the Republic of Cyprus and expand Cypriot industry’s ability to manufacture, integrate and support defence equipment.”

The partnership will bring together M Technologies’ international experience, know-how and advanced industrial capabilities with Houtris’ long-standing industrial expertise and manufacturing capabilities in Cyprus. It also provides for the transfer of know-how, the development of specialist skills and the further strengthening of Cyprus’ defence industrial base, supporting the faster development of large-scale production capabilities in integrated defence systems.

“Under the European Safe programme, the new entity will move ahead with the production of military vehicles. The two companies will also explore further opportunities to produce, integrate, support and maintain defence systems in Cyprus and the wider region, with the aim of establishing a long-term presence in the country, a tangible industrial footprint and meaningful added value for the Cypriot economy.”

Metlen Energy & Metals (formerly known as Mytilineos) is a major Greek industrial and energy multinational company founded in 1990 by Evangelos Mytilineos.

M Technologies is Metlen’s defence arm and has experience in delivering complex defence industrial programmes. It contributes to the production and support of advanced defence systems, including Patriot systems, Leopard tanks and sections of the FDI HN (Belharra) frigates, while developing strategic partnerships with leading international defence companies.

Houtris is an established industrial company in Cyprus, specialising in defence, special vehicles and integrated industrial solutions. The company has experience in the development, manufacture, integration and technical support of specialised vehicles and defence systems, having delivered complex projects for the ministry of defence, the national guard, the fire service and other government organisations in Cyprus and abroad.

Yiannis Houtris, CEO of S. Houtris & Sons Ltd, stated: “Cyprus now has the know-how, experience and industrial base to play a meaningful role in the European defence industry.”