The Miami Heat mistakenly posted a YouTube video teasing LeBron James’ potential return, a team spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday, with the remarkable error setting the basketball world ablaze as the 41-year-old decides where to play his 24th NBA season.

A live stream titled “LeBron James Introductory Press Conference” scheduled for July 27 was uploaded to the Heat’s channel on Tuesday night but was later deleted, leaving fans wondering if James is heading back to the team he won two championships with.

A team spokesperson confirmed to Reuters that the video was mistakenly posted in preparation for James possibly signing with Miami.

James announced he was leaving the Los Angeles Lakers last month and where he plays next has become the most compelling off-season storyline, with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat all reportedly top candidates.

The anticipation has even seeped into the betting world as BetOnline Sports & Casino is taking wagers on when James will announce his decision, with July 24 leading the way and Miami coming as the favored destination.

Rich Paul, James’ long-time friend and agent, said on a podcast episode released earlier this week that his client will not be hurried into a decision.

“We’re not going to be rushed,” Paul said on an episode of “Game Over with Max Kellerman and Rich Paul” released on Monday. “It’s his choice to make and when he makes the choice, he’ll make it.”