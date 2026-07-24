Graffiti with the words ‘Mafia State’ and depicting former President Nicos Anastasiades holding a sign saying ‘passports on sale’ were spotted on Friday across the old town of Nicosia.

The black graffiti was seen in at least four different spots, resembling the mug shots of prisoners and showing Anastasiades holding the sign in front of his chest.

The graffiti appeared weeks investigations into claims made in the book by journalist Makarios Drousiotis’ Mafia State concluded that Anastasiades and others may be criminally liable.

Anastasiades, who was president of the Republic from 2013 to 2023, has “categorically denied” all allegations brought up against him.