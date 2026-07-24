Trade unions representing hotel and leisure-centre workers in Cyprus have called for immediate workplace inspections, warning that the use of temporary workers supplied on a “rental” basis is rising sharply and undermining labour protections across the hospitality sector.

Trade unions Ouxeka-Sek and Syxka-Peo raised the alarm in letters sent to labour minister Marinos Mousiouttas, Labour relations department director Andis Apostolou and Labour department director Alexandros Alexandrou.

The unions said a significant increase in temporary or “rented” workers had recently been recorded in hotels and leisure centres, describing the practice as a serious and growing concern.

According to the letters, the practice violates provisions of the Temporary Agency Work Law of 2012, Law 174(I)/2012, while contributing to breaches of collective agreements and wider employment legislation.

The unions also warned that it was aggravating problems already created by the implementation of the new framework governing the employment of workers from third countries.

Their intervention comes despite an earlier warning from the Labour relations department. In a letter dated June 17, 2025, Apostolou had informed the hoteliers’ associations of the relevant legal provisions and the obligations arising from them.

However, the unions said the practice had not only continued but was now showing an increasing trend, prompting renewed demands for government intervention.

The warning follows similar concerns raised earlier this month in the construction sector, where Peo, Sek and Deok said the growing use of temporary workers was leading to collective-agreement violations, unsafe working conditions and workers being treated as “mere tools”.

Meanwhile, the government said last week that the ministry’s inspection service would be doubled from its current eight inspectors, allowing more checks targeting illegal and undeclared employment.

Ouxeka-Sek and Syxka-Peo called on the ministry’s competent departments to immediately begin inspections across hotels and leisure centres, ensure the full implementation of the law, end illegal practices and protect workers’ rights.