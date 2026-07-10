Trade unions Peo, Sek and Deok on Friday warned about the growing use of temporary workers in the construction sector, saying many are being forced to work in dangerous conditions and treated as “mere tools”.

“Some employers are turning construction sites into places where medieval working conditions prevail, violating the collective agreement and the law while also circumventing the social insurance system,” the unions said.

The unions said they had raised the issue during a recent meeting with Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas and warned they would not hesitate to take industrial action if the problems were not addressed.