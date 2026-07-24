As the development enters its final phase of construction, the four remaining residences offer a rare opportunity to own a luxury home directly on the sea in Limassol.

As Londa Residences approaches completion this year, only four homes now remain available within this landmark development. Located on the seafront in Germasogeia, this highly-anticipated project is breathing new life into the iconic Londa Hotel, transforming one of Limassol’s most recognised coastal addresses into a collection of luxury beachfront homes.

With uninterrupted Mediterranean views, direct beach access and a carefully curated collection of hotel-style amenities, the development has attracted strong interest from both local and international buyers since its launch.

The four remaining residences represent some of the very last opportunities to acquire a newly built home directly on Limassol’s beachfront. As available coastal sites become increasingly scarce, developments of this nature are becoming exceptionally coveted.

“There are very few locations in Limassol where new beachfront residences can still be created,” said Savvas Liasis, on behalf of the Management at Londa Residences.

“That scarcity has always been one of the defining characteristics of this project. Buyers recognise that they are not simply purchasing a home, but securing a once-in-a-lifetime position on one of the city’s most established stretches of coastline.”

Londa Residences comprises one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom homes across three distinct collections, including The Residences Collection, The Garden Collection and The Penthouse Collection. Each residence has been designed to maximise natural light and uninterrupted sea views while offering the privacy and comfort expected of a contemporary luxury home.

Residents will enjoy a lifestyle shaped by the development’s five-star facilities, including a private lobby, gym, spa, swimming pool and concierge services. Positioned between Limassol Marina and the city’s eastern waterfront, the development combines a central location with the tranquillity of living beside the sea.

For those considering a beachfront home in Limassol, the final residences represent an opportunity that is becoming progressively more difficult to find. As the city’s coastline continues to mature, opportunities to purchase a high-end home directly on the beach are becoming increasingly limited. For more information or to arrange a private presentation, visit www.londa-residences.com.