Public safety, crime prevention and strengthening policing in areas with larger migrant populations were the focus of a meeting chaired by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Friday.
The meeting, attended by a delegation from the Cyprus Institute for Demographic and Migration Policy and police representatives, highlighted the need for enhanced crime prevention and policing measures.
Participants also discussed the handling of migration-related cases and broader policing challenges in areas with higher migrant populations.
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