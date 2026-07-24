Power cuts are “unacceptable” and inconsistent with the profile of Cyprus as a modern European tourist destination, the association of Cyprus Tourist Enterprises (Stek) said on Friday.

Stek expressed its concern over recent power cuts, saying that they inevitably affected hotel units and caused operational problems, negatively impacting the experience of tourists visiting the island.

The association spoke of an “unacceptable” situation for a tourist destination which sought to internationally strengthen its competitiveness.

Stek’s comments follow the 30-minute rolling power cuts across the island on Wednesday night, which were caused by high electricity demand due to the extreme heat outweighing supply.