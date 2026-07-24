DP World Limassol offers full scholarships for undergraduate and postgraduate studies

Leading global logistics company DP World is once again offering two scholarships to support aspiring maritime professionals pursuing Maritime studies at Frederick University during the 2026–2027 academic year.

One scholarship is available for the University’s BSc in Maritime Studies, while the second is offered for one of the postgraduate programs delivered by the Department of Maritime Transport and Commerce.

The initiative aims to help develop the next generation of maritime professionals in Cyprus by attracting talented students and ensuring a steady pipeline of highly qualified graduates for the country’s maritime industry.

The first scholarship is awarded to a student enrolling in Frederick University’s BSc in Maritime Studies, one of the most comprehensive and up-to-date undergraduate programs in the field, covering the full spectrum of maritime studies and international trade.

The program is offered at the University’s Limassol campus by the Department of Maritime Transport and Commerce, which is widely recognised for its close links with the maritime industry, its graduates’ high employability, and its commitment to preparing students for the challenges of today’s global shipping and international trade sectors. The scholarship covers 100% of the tuition fees for the first academic year (two semesters) and may be renewed on a semester-by-semester basis, subject to the student’s academic performance.

The second scholarship covers 100% of the tuition fees for the entire postgraduate program (three semesters – 90 ECTS). It is available to students admitted to one of the Department’s three postgraduate programs:

Interested applicants should complete the scholarship application form, available here, and submit it together with all required supporting documents to [email protected] by Monday, 28 August 2026.

All eligible applications submitted before the deadline will be evaluated by a Selection Committee jointly appointed by Frederick University and DP World. Candidates will be assessed based on a points system that considers socioeconomic criteria, academic achievement, and personal qualities.

About DP World

DP World is a leading multinational company specialising in port operations, logistics and global supply chain solutions. In Cyprus, the company operates the Limassol Port Multipurpose Terminal and the Limassol Cruise Terminal, playing a key role in strengthening the country’s position as a regional maritime hub.

About Frederick University’s Department of Maritime Transport and Commerce

The Department maintains long-standing partnerships with DP World and the international shipping industry. Distinguished maritime professionals serve on the Department’s Advisory Board, while industry partners offer students internships, practical training opportunities and support for educational initiatives.

Among these is the Department’s annual educational study trip, partially sponsored by industry partners, which gives students first-hand exposure to the global maritime sector through visits to major shipping organisations and institutions across Europe.