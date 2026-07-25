Local development can only be achieved through continuous improvements to people’s daily lives, better infrastructure and close cooperation between central government and local authorities, Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou said on Friday night.

Speaking at the annual dinner of the Kellia municipal district and AEK Kellia association, Ioannou said local government reform, now two years into its implementation, aims to create stronger and more effective local authorities that are better equipped to meet the needs of residents.

He said the government remains committed to implementing the reform in cooperation with local authorities so that its benefits become increasingly visible in citizens’ everyday lives.

Referring to Kellia, Ioannou described it as a community with a long history and distinct identity, noting that following the 1974 Turkish invasion it hosted refugees from 34 occupied villages.

He also praised the local community for preserving its traditional character while continuing to develop and adapt to modern challenges.

The minister congratulated AEK Kellia for its longstanding contribution to the community, saying its work through sport, culture and social initiatives helps provide meaningful opportunities for young people while strengthening social cohesion.

Ioannou added that the success of the local government reform depends on cooperation, mutual understanding and a shared vision. He said he was confident that Aradippou municipality, where Kellia is located, has all the necessary conditions to continue its development by making full use of the opportunities offered by the new local government model.