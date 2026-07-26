

A fire caused extensive damage to the kitchen and interior of a two-storey house in the Nicosia district on Saturday night, the fire service said.



Fire service spokesman Andreas Kettis said the fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical fault.



The kitchen equipment sustained extensive damage, while smoke from the blaze damaged paintwork throughout the house.

In a separate incident, a fire broke out in a truck used to transport recyclable materials at 11.29am on Saturday.



The engine compartment and the interior of the vehicle were damaged.



The fire is believed to have been caused by an electrical or mechanical fault.



The fire service responded to 44 incidents over the past 24 hours, including 18 fires, 19 special service calls and seven false alarms.



During the past week, it responded to a total of 265 incidents. These included 55 urban fires, 32 countryside fires, five road collisions, 26 rescue operations, 109 public assistance calls and 38 false alarms.