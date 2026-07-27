A 39-year-old biker died on Sunday night in Nicosia after his motorcycle hit the pavement and then a signpost.\n\n\n\nThe police said the accident happened at 10.20pm on Ayios Georgios street in Latsia, in the direction of Yeri, and that the motorcycle slid along the road for a long distance before stopping.\n\n\n\nThe rider, Yeri resident Rodosthenis Christodoulou, was taken by ambulance to Nicosia general hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.\n\n\n\nPolice investigations into the cause of the accident are ongoing.