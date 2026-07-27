A mid-summer exhibition opens in the final week of July which also marks the beginning of the ‘world-un-making’ programme. The Aggregate exhibition falls within the programme of Sic. Contemporary Culture which explores ways to generate modalities for collective infrastructures.

Through a series of collaborations and commissions, it brings together artists, curators and researchers who work on ideas related to ways in which the world can be critically unthought, creating alternative structures of sensing and relating.

This July 29, Aggregate opens, developed by Marina Kassianidou. The project takes the form of a site-specific response looking into Sic. Contemporary Culture’s space as an architectural and social object, activating a sense of place and possibility through the acts of looking, marking, shifting, drawing, dust gathering and printmaking.

Kassianidou practices a sustained and sustainable mediation that collapses the poles of being-in-relation-to and being-in-resistance-to, turning them into visible, painstakingly crafted demarcations in which the infinitesimal becomes a matter of positioning: of where and how one stands.

The Aggregate process takes the diamond shape of the space as a found horizontal and vertical axis, and the terrazzo tile on which they meet as an inexhaustible surface upon which the two meanings of aggregate converge: both as inorganic materials that are held together by a binding agent and as collective gathering.

The Limassol-born artist lives and works between Limassol and Boulder, Colorado, USA. Her work has been exhibited internationally at spaces such as NiMAC (Nicosia, Cyprus), Thkio Ppalies (Nicosia, Cyprus), NARS Foundation (Brooklyn, New York, USA), Tenderpixel Gallery (London, UK), Lane Meyer Projects (Denver, Colorado, USA), Rule Gallery (Marfa, Texas, USA), ETAJ (Bucharest, Romania), and MISC (Athens, Greece). Now, she returns to Cyprus’ capital city for one more showcase.

Running until August 13, visitors are invited to look closer and talk with the artist and organisers at the guided tours set for August 1 and 5 at 7.30pm. The events will include a discussion as well.

Aggregate

Exhibition by Marina Kassianidou. Part of Sic. Contemporary Culture’s ‘world-un-making’ program. July 29-August 13. Sic. Contemporary Culture, Nicosia. Opening night: 7.30pm-10.30pm. Tours: August 1 and 5. 7.30pm. Opening hours: Wednesday – Friday: 5pm-8pm. www.siccontemporary.com