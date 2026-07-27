Nicosia’s temporary green points in Kaimakli and Ayios Dhometios will be closed from August 1 to 16, due to the summer holidays of the companies removing and receiving the waste, the municipality announced on Monday.

The public can use the state green points free of charge on all days except on August 15 when they will be closed.

The Strovolos green point operates Monday to Saturday from 7am till 7pm and on Sunday from 7am till 2pm.

The green points in Alambra, Ergates, Malounta, Astromeritis, Kokkinotrimithia, Peristerona and Linos are open Monday to Saturday from 8am till 7pm and on Sunday from 8am till 2pm.