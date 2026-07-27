Nothing has emerged to substantiate claims of sexual violence against an inmate at the central prison in Nicosia, the justice ministry said late on Sunday.

The complaint was made by a 21-year-old prisoner, activating protocols and procedures.

The justice ministry said a medical examiner was called in to examine the man, however her report did not point to sexual abuse.

The inmate said he wished to discuss the issue with his lawyer before filing a formal complaint.

According to the justice ministry, all measures have been taken to protect the inmate, particularly as a possible victim.

“There has been no attempt whatsoever to silence anyone or cover up the case. The central prison administration followed the prescribed procedures, immediately informed the authorities and took all necessary actions, with priority given to the protection of the prisoner and the full investigation of his report,” the ministry said.