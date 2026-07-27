Range Rover unveils new GT, opening new chapter in its history

Range Rover is set to expand its range with an all-new model that aims to create a new segment in the luxury car market.

The all-new Range Rover GT was officially unveiled for the first time, albeit as a concept car, marking the fifth member of the Range Rover family and the brand’s first model developed exclusively as a Grand Tourer. At the same time, it marks the company’s entry into the new era of electrification, as it will be the first all-electric Range Rover based on the new EMA platform.

The British company aims to create a car that combines the luxury and comfort of a large touring model with the unique off-road capabilities that have long been a hallmark of every Range Rover.

The interior of the new model also reveals the brand’s new design philosophy. The designers have adopted a minimalist approach, with clean lines, a limited number of physical controls and advanced technologies that remain discreetly integrated into the cabin’s architecture.

The new single-screen display stands out, working in tandem with a digital instrument cluster, whilst the concealed air vent running the full width of the dashboard and the new high-quality fabrics create a particularly calm and luxurious atmosphere. The company places especial emphasis on reducing both visual and acoustic noise, transforming the cabin into a space for relaxation even on long journeys.

The new Range Rover GT will be manufactured at the Halewood plant in Great Britain on the new EMA electric platform. Initially, it will be available exclusively as a fully electric model, whilst a hybrid version is planned for a later stage, broadening the range of options for the brand’s customers.

The prototypes are currently undergoing final development testing on public roads, covered in special camouflage that highlights their dynamic proportions and coupé-style silhouette. The distinctive camouflage design is inspired by the landscape around Gaydon, where the company’s design and development centres are located, whilst the gold graphics symbolise the new model’s travel-oriented character and the transition to a new era of electric mobility.