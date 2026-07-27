Three people aged 28, 21 and 15 have been arrested in connection with a brawl in Limassol on Saturday night – apparently due to differences between two families – which resulted in the stabbing of a 21-year-old.

According to the police, at around 11.30pm on Saturday, a group of people clashed in Limassol.

The 21-year-old was stabbed in the back and taken to Limassol general hospital, from where he was discharged on Sunday.

The police arrested two individuals, aged 21 and 15, one of whom was carrying a chain considered to be a weapon.

They were taken before the Limassol district court on Sunday and handed eight-day remand orders to facilitate investigations.

The police said the two suspects and the injured man appeared to have clashed with other individuals.

During investigations, evidence emerged against the 28-year-old, who was arrested at 7pm on Sunday.

He will be taken before a court on Monday for a remand order.

Police investigations are ongoing.