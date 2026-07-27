Ukrainian air attacks killed two people and wounded 17 others in strikes on the southern Russian cities of Rostov-on-Don and Belgorod, regional authorities said on Monday.

In Ukraine, Russian strikes killed one person and wounded seven others, local authorities said.

In Rostov-on-Don, a major export hub near the Sea of Azov, a couple from the same family was killed and another five people were wounded, including two of whom were in critical condition, regional governor Yuri Slyusar said in a Telegram post.

Falling drone debris caused fires at a number of locations, including warehouses, and windows were blown out in a residential apartment building, he added.

In Belgorod, which, like Rostov-on-Don is close to Ukrainian border, a drone attack wounded 12 people, including two children, and caused a fire in a residential building, regional authorities said separately on Monday.

Meanwhile, in Ukraine, Zaporizhzhia regional governor Ivan Fedorov said a guided aerial bomb and drone attack killed one person and wounded two in the southern city, which has been under heavy bombardment in recent months.

In Ukraine’s northern Sumy region, a Russian guided aerial bomb attack wounded five people, regional governor Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. Both Russia and Ukraine deny targeting civilians in the war launched by Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.