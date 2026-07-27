The University of Nicosia is proud to announce the accreditation and launch of the new, innovative, English-taught joint three-year Bachelor’s degree programme, “Science, Management and Politics in Global Health” (BSc), developed within the framework of the NEOLAiA European University Alliance.

The programme leads to a single joint award title issued by the University of Nicosia and two other universities, the University of Jaén (Spain) and the University of Salerno (Italy), where students will spend their third year of studies. Another mobility option during the third year of study is the Šiauliai State University of Applied Sciences (Lithuania).

During the first semester of their third year of studies and depending on the mobility placement and host country/university they choose, students will specialise in one of the following areas: (1) Data Analysis for Global Health, (2) Information and Communication in Global Health and (3) Management of Global Health.

The programme has been accredited by the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA) and is recognised by the respective quality assurance authorities of the partner institutions’ countries, ensuring high academic standards and international recognition of the awarded degree title. The programme will commence in the Fall Semester of the 2026-2027 academic year.

Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University of Nicosia, expressed his anticipation for the new programme. “This new joint and interdisciplinary programme reflects the shared vision of the University of Nicosia and the NEOLAiA Alliance to develop innovative European study programmes that combine academic excellence, international experience and meaningful societal impact,” he noted.

“Graduates of the programme will be well prepared for careers in international organisations, public health agencies, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), policy-making bodies, healthcare enterprises and research centres, but also for pursuing postgraduate and doctoral degree studies. The distinctive advantages of this three-year programme, which incorporates mobility to up to two other European countries, make it an exceptionally attractive study option.”

Academic milestone, innovation and programme’s key advantages

The programme represents a significant milestone in the University of Nicosia’s academic development and international engagement, offering a range of distinctive features.

It is the University of Nicosia’s 11th joint degree programme and its first joint undergraduate degree programme.

joint degree programme and its joint undergraduate degree programme. It is the first joint degree programme developed within the framework of the NEOLAiA European University Alliance.

joint degree programme developed within the framework of the NEOLAiA European University Alliance. It is an interdisciplinary three-year programme (180 ECTS), delivered in English.

programme (180 ECTS), delivered in English. It offers lower overall tuition fees because of its three-year duration.

because of its three-year duration. It includes compulsory international mobility , with the third year of studies taking place in one or two of the following countries: Spain, Italy and Lithuania , providing students with valuable academic, professional and intercultural experience.

, with the third year of studies taking place in one or two of the following countries: , providing students with valuable academic, professional and intercultural experience. It financially supports the mobility with a grant at a level equivalent to Erasmus+ funding (covering travel and accommodation expenses in the host country).

at a level equivalent to Erasmus+ funding (covering travel and accommodation expenses in the host country). It includes an internship in Spain, Italy or Lithuania.

It provides students with the opportunity to learn the language of the host country during their mobility period while enhancing their linguistic and intercultural competencies.

during their mobility period while enhancing their linguistic and intercultural competencies. It strengthens graduates’ international outlook and competitiveness in both the European and global labour markets.

During the online ceremony held in March 2026 to sign the joint programme agreement, the following statements were made:

Virgilio D’Antonio, Rector of the University of Salerno: “This Joint Bachelor’s Degree represents an added value both for the Alliance and for the community at the University of Salerno. It demonstrates the transformative power of internationalisation and interdisciplinarity in addressing complex global challenges.”

Nicolás Ruiz Reyes, Rector of the University of Jaén: “This Joint Degree opens an unprecedented door to global education, where structural mobility and international collaboration become the very essence of learning.”

Philippos Pouyioutas, Rector of the University of Nicosia: “We are very proud that within NEOLAiA we will now launch our first Joint Bachelor’s Programme. The structured mobility in Cyprus, Italy, Spain and Lithuania will enrich students’ learning experience and enhance their employability.”

Lina Tamutienė, Director of the Šiauliai State University of Applied Sciences: “Integrating Lithuania into the mobility pathway will allow students to experience a dynamic regional innovation ecosystem and a practice-based academic environment, strengthening intercultural competence and employability.”

For further information and applications, interested candidates should contact the Admissions Department at [email protected] or +357 22841528. Places are limited and admission is competitive based on the programme’s entry requirements.