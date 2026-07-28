Ahead of his joint dinner with UN Secretary General Antionio Gueterres and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman, President Nikos Christodoulides on Tuesday evening said he was positive it would be as “productive” as his meeting with Guterres earlier in the day.

“All I want to say is that I hope and wish tonight’s discussion will be as good as this morning’s discussion with the UN Secretary-General,” he said.

The dinner follows Guterres’ first separate meetings with both Christodoulides and Erhurman to discuss the Cyprus problem.

After them, Guterres said he would do “everything I can to support” Cypriots in their path towards a solution.

“This visit is a visit of solidarity to the people of cyprus and to show my strong commitment to make sure that we are able to have, finally, the solution in Cyprus,” he said.