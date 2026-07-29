Temperatures inland are set to reach 40C on Wednesday, with mainly clear skies across Cyprus as a seasonal low-pressure system continues to affect the island.

The weather will remain fine throughout the day, with light north-easterly to south-easterly winds in the morning becoming south-westerly to north-westerly by the afternoon at force 3 to 4 Beaufort. Winds along the southern coast are expected to strengthen locally to force 5. The sea will be slight.

Maximum temperatures will reach around 40C inland, 33C on the west and south-west coasts, 36C along the remaining coastal areas and 29C in the higher mountains.

Conditions will remain mostly clear overnight. Winds will ease to mainly north-westerly to north-easterly at force 3, briefly reaching force 4 in some areas. The sea will remain slight.

Overnight temperatures will fall to around 25C inland and along the east and south-east coasts, 24C elsewhere on the coast and 20C in the higher mountains.

Looking ahead, the weather is expected to remain mostly clear on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with temperatures staying well above the seasonal average.