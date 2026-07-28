The mass installation of smart meters will be continuing across Cyprus throughout August, the electricity authority (EAC) announced on Tuesday.

It explained that for safety reasons, there will be an interruption of the supply for a maximum of 20 minutes while each meter is being replaced.

The areas to receive new smart meters in Nicosia are Strovolos and the area between Athalassa, Limassol, John Kennedy, Dimostheni Severi and Strovolos avenues.

In Limassol, the municipalities of Limassol and Mesa Geitonia, the area between Makarios III, Grigoris Afxentiou, Omirou, Griva Digeni, Georgios Neophytou streets and Spyros Kyprianou avenue, and the area between Makarios street, Spyros Kyprianou avenue and Ayios Athanasios avenue and the Nicosia-Limassol motorway.

In Larnaca, the municipality of Larnaca and the area between Artemis avenue, Faneromeni avenue and Piale Passia road up to Mackenzie beach.

In Famagusta, the Paralimni municipality, either side of Akropolis and Ayios Dimitrios avenues, either side of Griva Digeni avenue, and Konnos area.

In Paphos, the Yeroskipou municipality and the area south of the Limassol-Paphos motorway to Archbishop Makarios III avenue, from the roundabout at the entrance of the city up to the height of Ayia Marinouda.