Three people were arrested during overnight police operations across Cyprus on Tuesday as officers continued coordinated patrols aimed at preventing serious crime and enhancing public safety.

According to police, the arrests were made for offences including illegal stay.

Officers also stopped and checked 492 drivers and 154 passengers, while carrying out inspections at 52 premises. Five reports were issued following the business inspections.

Traffic enforcement remained a major focus of the operation, with police issuing 307 traffic fines for various offences and opening 15 investigations into suspected traffic violations.

Among the offences recorded were 93 speeding violations, while nine vehicles were impounded.

Police also carried out 135 alcohol breath tests, resulting in two drink-driving reports. In addition, two drivers tested positive in preliminary roadside drug tests.

The operations form part of the police’s ongoing efforts to prevent serious criminal activity, maintain public order and increase the public’s sense of security.