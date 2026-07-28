A fire has been raging since 10.30am on Tuesday in the area of Pyrgos, Limassol, with firefighters and volunteers operating in the area along with water drops from planes.
Firefighters are supported by the Kitasweather volunteer group for fires.
A fire has been raging since 10.30am on Tuesday in the area of Pyrgos, Limassol, with firefighters and volunteers operating in the area along with water drops from planes.
Firefighters are supported by the Kitasweather volunteer group for fires.
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