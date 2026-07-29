New motorsport-inspired upgrades for Toyota GR Yaris

Toyota continues to develop the GR Yaris, proving that for TOYOTA GAZOO Racing, the refinement of a model never stops. The new, upgraded version of the top-of-the-range hot hatch incorporates a series of targeted changes, which stem directly from the company’s racing experience and are designed to offer even greater precision, better control and a more direct connection between the driver and the car.

Since its launch in 2020, the GR Yaris has continued to evolve through TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s participation in the World Rally Championship (WRC), and beyond. Toyota’s engineers utilise data from real-world racing conditions, analyse the behaviour of components and absorb feedback from professional drivers, incorporating these improvements directly into production models.

The most significant change concerns the GR Yaris’ handlebars. Their diameter has been reduced by five millimetres, now measuring 360 mm, allowing for quicker manoeuvres and more immediate responses. At the same time, the rim has been made thicker for a better grip, whilst the special thumb rests have been removed, offering greater freedom of movement in demanding riding conditions. In addition, all the buttons have been repositioned to prevent accidental activation during sharp manoeuvres.

The changes relating to the grip are also significant. The GR Yaris is now fitted with new Bridgestone Potenza Race tyres, which feature a redesigned tread pattern, new rubber compound and a different internal construction. The result is greater grip, better control at high speeds and, at the same time, reduced road noise during everyday use.

To make full use of the increased grip, Toyota has carried out a new set-up of the suspension and the electric power steering system. The front and rear shock absorbers have been recalibrated, whilst the electric power steering now has a wider operating range, even during heavy braking or when cornering under high lateral loads, offering greater precision and a better feel for the driver.

At the same time, safety systems have also been upgraded. The new GR Yaris now comes with a driver monitoring camera as standard, which can detect signs of fatigue or distraction and works in conjunction with the Emergency Driving Stop System. Furthermore, when the optional vertical handbrake is selected, the car now also sports a heated steering wheel and heated seats, enhancing comfort during winter journeys.

The changes apply to both the GR Yaris and the GR Yaris Aero Performance version, confirming that TOYOTA GAZOO Racing’s philosophy remains unchanged: every experience gained from racing offers an opportunity to create even better road cars.