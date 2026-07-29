UNIC Athens: more than lectures

As industries change and new technologies alter the workplace, students are looking for more than just traditional academic qualifications. They seek an education that gives them practical skills, international views, and the confidence to succeed in a competitive global setting.

Universities are expected to do more than just give lectures; they must become centres for innovation, research and real-world learning. This is the idea behind UNIC Athens, the academic and research campus of the University of Nicosia in Greece. Located in Elliniko, which is one of the more ambitious development areas in the country, it represents a modern approach to higher education that mixes academic excellence with interdisciplinary research, collaboration with industry, and experiential learning.

Since its opening in November 2025, UNIC Athens has welcomed students into programmes including Medicine, Pharmacy, Business Administration, Psychology and Law, with plans to include more disciplines that meet the changing demands of the global economy.

The university aims not just to provide knowledge but also to prepare graduates for careers that may not exist yet, encouraging them to become adaptable professionals who can thrive in industries that are evolving quickly.

Experiential learning is central to the UNIC Athens experience. Instead of depending solely on traditional lectures, the university encourages students to engage in problem-solving, teamwork and interdisciplinary projects. Through Problem-Based Learning, students are pushed to analyse real-world situations, think critically and come up with practical solutions while also developing communication, leadership, creativity and adaptability, which are qualities that employers value in many sectors.

Research is a key part of University of Nicosia’s mission

UNIC Athens promotes applied, interdisciplinary research aimed at addressing real societal issues while generating knowledge that has tangible benefits in real life.

One of its main initiatives, UNIC Evolve, investigates how artificial intelligence can help people live healthier and longer lives, by studying the complex relationships between biology, nutrition, environment and health.

This initiative brings together experts from various scientific fields and indicates the university’s commitment to innovation that goes beyond academic papers and has a meaningful impact on society.

Healthcare education is a significant strength of University of Nicosia

Students in the medical and health-related programmes gain extensive clinical training through the university’s partnerships with top hospitals in the Hellenic Healthcare Group, such as Hygeia Hospital, Metropolitan Hospital and Mitera Hospital.

These partnerships provide access to advanced healthcare facilities and enable students to obtain practical clinical experience, while engaging in research from the beginning of their studies, helping to connect classroom learning with professional practice.

The campus designed to support innovative educational model

UNIC Athens is located on a modern 12,500m² site near the Athens Riviera and The Ellinikon development, featuring advanced lecture halls, specialised pharmaceutical labs, high-tech scientific research facilities and medical education spaces built to international standards.

There are dedicated Problem-Based Learning classrooms and Observed Structured Clinical Examination suites that allow students to develop practical skills in simulated professional environments before they enter the workforce.

In addition to its academic facilities, the university’s location adds another ‘layer’ to student life. Being close to the waterfront, the campus offers a lively atmosphere along with a modern Mediterranean lifestyle, making it a place where academic success, personal wellbeing and innovation can happen together.

UNIC Athens is looking towards the future

Long-term plans include a considerable expansion of the campus with new academic and research centres, student accommodation and Living-Lab Studios that focus on artificial intelligence, robotics and wellness technologies.

These plans will be completed in 2028 and 2031 and they strengthen the university’s goal to become a leading educational and research centre for Greece and the wider Mediterranean.

As Greece works to enhance its role as an international centre for education, research and innovation, UNIC Athens has already showed the way through which universities play a crucial part in economic growth, scientific progress and social development.

By combining high-quality teaching, impactful research, strong industry ties and a focus on experiential learning, UNIC Athens prepares graduates not only for current careers, but also for the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead.

For more information about the University of Nicosia’s programmes, fees and scholarships for the academic year 2026-2027, you may visit www.unic.ac.cy or contact [email protected] and +357 22841528.