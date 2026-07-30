Demetra Holdings Plc purchased 4,440 of its own shares on July 29, as part of an ongoing share buyback programme executed through The Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd.

The investment company announced the transaction on Thursday, in accordance with the regulatory frameworks set out by the Cyprus Stock Exchange and the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission.

The share repurchases were carried out pursuant to the authorisation granted by shareholders during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The total volume of shares acquired was split across three distinct transactions during the trading session on July 29, 2026.

The first tranche comprised 1,391 shares, followed by a second acquisition of 763 shares, and a final execution of 2,286 shares.

All 4,440 shares were bought at a uniform price of €1.47 per share, maintaining a consistent valuation across the entire session.

The Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO) acted as the sole executing broker for the transactions on behalf of Demetra Holdings Plc.