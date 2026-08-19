A 51-year-old British national from Northern Ireland accused of secretly filming a young man in a toilet at Larnaca airport while returning from a family holiday in Cyprus appeared before the High Court of Northern Ireland on Wednesday.

Andrew George Tinsley, of Dromore, County Down, has previous convictions for voyeurism involving the secret recording of men and boys in public toilets and for possessing indecent images of children.

The court heard that Tinsley allegedly raised a mobile phone above a toilet partition to film an unsuspecting man in the adjacent cubicle.

The alleged incident took place in Cyprus, meaning Tinsley cannot be prosecuted in Northern Ireland for the alleged voyeurism itself.

However, he is accused of breaching a sexual offences prevention order which remains in force until 2030.

The order prohibits him from deleting photographs or videos from his mobile phone.

Police examining his phone on July 28 allegedly found 83 images and two videos in the recycling bin.

The court heard that Tinsley appeared at the end of one of the videos.

Tinsley allegedly admitted deleting the material and acknowledged that he has “a problem with voyeurism”, while saying he tries not to act on the impulse.

The court rejected his application for bail over concerns he could repeat such behaviour.