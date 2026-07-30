Historic MAMOS beer relaunch wins over Cypriot public with refreshing summer vibes

This summer, MAMOS beer has set its own unique pace for fun, bringing to Cyprus an experience inspired by timeless, ‘old-school’ charm. Via a series of unique pop-up events, Patras’ much-loved beer generated moments filled with music, dancing and an authentic summer vibe, proving that the most beautiful experiences are often the simplest.

Swing dancers, live performances, DJ sets and the distinctive taste of ice-cold MAMOS beer set the scene for a unique entertainment experience, bringing people closer together and highlighting the value of genuine human connection and good company.

After all, ‘old school is the new cool’ is not merely a contemporary trend for MAMOS beer, but rather an element inextricably linked to its very history. MAMOS beer’s summer gatherings were a reminder that fun is in the simple things and the genuine moments we share with people around us.

To prove the point, just take a look at the video below:

Brewed with passion, steeped in tradition

The MAMOS philosophy is rooted in a history spanning almost 150 years. Since 1876, when Lorentzos Mamos founded the historic brewery in Patras, MAMOS has been synonymous with quality, authenticity and innovation. His son, Petros Mamos, the first Greek to graduate as a brewer from the Munich Academy, created the recipe that won the first gold medal at the Athens International Exhibition, whilst in 1904, MAMOS became the first Greek beer to be exported abroad, leaving an indelible mark on the history of Greek brewing.

Such long-standing heritage is not merely a key part of its past, but a source of inspiration for its present and future. Almost a century and a half after its founding, MAMOS continues to evolve, remaining true to the values that established its reputation: dedication, quality and a passion for authentic experiences.

With the refreshing taste of an authentic Pilsner, brewed from pure ingredients and using a recipe steeped in decades of tradition, MAMOS beer proves that “brewed with passion” is not just a tagline, but a philosophy reflected in every sip. Its balanced flavour, distinctive character and timeless quality make it ideal for any moment worth sharing – from a relaxed afternoon with friends to the liveliest summer outings.

MAMOS beer: cool before it was cool!