Paphos municipality on Thursday cleared tree branches left on a pavement near Archbishop Makarios III lyceum after residents raised concerns that they were obstructing pedestrians and creating a road safety hazard.

The branches had been left on 1st April avenue following emergency tree pruning carried out by the fire service.

According to the municipality, the fire service undertook the work without prior notification because the trees were considered hazardous and at risk of shedding branches.

Acting mayor Angelos Onisiforou told the Cyprus News Agency that firefighters had been called out on Wednesday night after part of a tree trunk broke, requiring the immediate removal of the dangerous section.

Following the operation, the cut branches remained temporarily at the site.

Onisiforou said the municipality had not been informed of the incident and only became aware of it through media reports on Monday morning.

He said municipal crews were immediately dispatched to the area, where they removed the branches and cleaned the site.

The branches had partially blocked the pavement, forcing some pedestrians to walk on the road. Local reports said there was at least one near miss involving a passer-by.

Onisiforou added that the municipality remains on standby to respond promptly to incidents affecting public safety.