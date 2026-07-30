The cabinet on Thursday approved €1.17 million in compensation for farmers whose crops were damaged by extreme weather between 2025 and 2026.

According to the agriculture ministry, the scheme covers a range of crops, including avocados, citrus fruits, olives and potatoes. It also includes compensation for damage to fruit and agricultural infrastructure caused by fires or storms.

The ministry said around 610 farmers are expected to benefit from the scheme, with payments to be made through the Agricultural Production and Insurance Fund under the Agricultural Production Risk Management Law.

Compensation is expected to be paid within approximately two months.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to providing timely and effective support to rural communities, saying it would continue to use “all available tools” to help the agricultural sector cope with the effects of climate change and extreme weather.