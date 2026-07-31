The Cyprus Statistical Service (Cystat) on Friday reported that the Index of Industrial Output Prices recorded an annual increase of 2.3 per cent in June 2026.

The index reached 125.8 units during the month, using 2021 as a base value of 100 points, which represents a 0.3 per cent rise compared to May 2026.

Over the first six months of the year, spanning from January to June 2026, the index showed an overall growth of 0.8 per cent when compared against the corresponding period of 2025.

On a month-on-month basis, output prices in mining and quarrying, manufacturing, and electricity supply all expanded by 0.3 per cent in June 2026 compared to May 2026.

Conversely, the sector covering water supply and materials recovery was the sole division to post a decline during the same one-month timeframe, falling by 0.2 per cent.

When evaluated against the same month of the previous year, all main industrial sectors recorded price gains in June 2026.

The water supply and materials recovery sector led the annual inflation rates with a significant surge of 5.8 per cent.

The electricity supply sector recorded the second highest annual growth, advancing by 3.6 per cent compared to June 2025.

Prices in the manufacturing sector expanded by 1.8 per cent year on year, whilst mining and quarrying registered an increase of 1.6 per cent.

A detailed examination of individual manufacturing divisions reveals that the largest annual price surge occurred in the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment, which jumped by 10.8 per cent.

Substantial growth was also registered in the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing, and the repair and installation of machinery and equipment, which increased by 5.6 per cent.

The production of basic metals and fabricated metal products saw prices rise by 5.2 per cent over the twelve-month period.

Producers in the wood and wood products sector, excluding furniture but including cork, pushed prices up by 4.1 per cent.

Additionally, the manufacture of machinery, motor vehicles, and other transport equipment experienced an annual price growth of 2.6 per cent.

In contrast, the sector encompassing food products, beverages, and tobacco products registered a slight annual decrease of 0.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, prices within the manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel, and leather products remained completely unchanged compared to the previous year.