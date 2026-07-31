Four workers were injured after a road construction machine overturned during roadworks in the village of Marathounta, Paphos, on Friday morning.

Police said the accident happened at around 10.30am while employees of a private company were carrying out road repair works.

Three of the workers managed to get out of the overturned machine and were taken to Paphos general hospital as a precaution.

A fourth worker became trapped inside the machinery and was freed by the fire service before also being taken to hospital.

Police, the Paphos district administration and the labour inspection department are investigating the cause of the accident.