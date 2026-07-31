A 20-year-old man was remanded in custody for four days by the Limassol district court on Friday in connection with the alleged stabbing of a 19-year-old man.

Police said the victim, who remains in hospital in a stable condition, reported that he was attacked at around 1.30am on Friday while outside a premises in Limassol.

According to the complaint, the 20-year-old allegedly stabbed him in several parts of his body before leaving the scene.

Police subsequently obtained an arrest warrant and detained the suspect, who was brought before the Limassol district court on Friday morning. The court ordered that he remain in custody for four days to facilitate investigations.

The 19-year-old sustained lacerations to his head and shoulder blade. After receiving stitches, he was admitted to hospital, where doctors said he is out of danger.