Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas was on Friday accused of trying to shift the real responsibility for Monday’s fire that started from the Kalo Chorio firing range from senior levels of the National Guard to the 70th Engineers Battalion.

The fire, which destroyed 1.2 square kilometres and prompted evacuations in nearby villages, was also reported on Friday to have been a joint exercise in the destruction of ordinance between the National Guard and US forces.

In addition, the reports suggested the foreign ministry had been involved and aware of it.

The defence ministry could not be immediately reached for comment on the emerging allegations.

Alma said Palmas had been quick to attribute responsibility to the 70th Engineer Battalion even though what was emerging was that the ammunition was destroyed in a planned exercise approved by the leadership of the National Guard “with the relevant signatures”.

“If this is confirmed, then the minister attempted to shift responsibility to lower-ranking officials, while he knew or should have known that the exercise had been approved by the highest military leadership.

“If he did not know, then it is proven that he made public statements without first ascertaining the real facts. In both cases, political responsibility is personal and he must resign,” the movement said.

The foreign ministry also needed to provide answers, Alma said, adding that it had already tabled the issue to the House defence committee.

Palmas earlier this week issued instructions for an investigation into the incident, the results of which are expected by the middle of next week. This investigation is to determine whether there were disciplinary or criminal responsibilities.

On top of whether or not the particular exercise should have been allowed at all given there are some prohibitions in place for certain activities at Kalo Chorio, a secondary issue relates to whether standard fire protocols were properly followed at the range such as digging adequate trenches.

Local media cited several reports that suggested the exercise involved the destruction of RPG missiles as part of a joint exercise between the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit – part of the engineering corps – with the Americans.

Phileleftheros said that although this was denied within the day on Thursday, it had received information that the joint exercise was “an accepted fact”. The newspaper also said the exercise was attended by senior army officials. The foreign ministry was also implicated in the event.

There are suggestions that such activities at the range, according to protocols, are subject to the temperature on the day and although last week saw extremely high temperatures, those on Monday and Tuesday had fallen to 34C and therefore deemed acceptable. The protocol reportedly says that if temperatures are above 38C, no such activities should be carried out.