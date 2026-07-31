The upcoming period is crucial for resuming negotiations on the Cyprus issue, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Friday after a meeting with Famagusta municipality officials and foreign visitors marking the occupation anniversary.

Government spokesman Victor Papadopoulos said the president updated the delegation on recent developments, including UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ visit to Cyprus earlier this week.

He also highlighted his earlier meeting with EU special envoy for Cyprus Raffaele Fitto, emphasising the importance of EU involvement in UN-led efforts and the potential benefits for Turkey’s EU aspirations if progress occurs.

Christodoulides mentioned that intensive consultations are ongoing to organise an expanded conference that could facilitate the resumption of formal talks.