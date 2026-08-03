Christos Angelides has rejected assuming the role of deputy tourism minister, according to reports on Tuesday, as President Nikos Christodoulides’ planned cabinet reshuffle sparked strong condemnation within DISY over efforts to recruit party figures into the government.

Angelides, director general of the hotelier’s assocation (Pasyxe), had reportedly turned down an offer from the president to take over the tourism portfolio from Costas Koumis.

Disy has in turn, intensified its criticism of the president’s reshuffle plans, particularly reports that Tina Pavlou was being considered for the health ministry despite the party’s decision to remain in opposition.

The party’s vice president Yiannis Karousos cautioned the president against appointing party members, saying those approached should “respect the thousands of voters” who supported them and the party’s decision to stay outside government.

“We want him to leave us alone,” Karousos stressed, adding that if the president proceeded with appointing Disy figures, “this time we will react”.

He argued the party had shown restraint towards Christodoulides until now but said the reshuffle risked bringing the two sides into direct confrontation.

Disy president Annita Demetriou likewise addressed the reports on Tuesday, remarking that “everyone is judged by their actions” when questioned by reporters on the possible appointment of Angelides and Pavlou.

She said reshuffle speculation should end swiftly so the government could instead focus on the concerns of the general public, adding that “changing faces is not enough” without effective governance and results.

Demetriou confirmed she had attempted to contact Pavlou but had been unable to reach her.

She also insisted the president had not sought her opinion on the reshuffle.

Local media reports suggested Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides was unwilling to move to the transport ministry, while Diko leader Nicholas Papadopoulos was dissatisfied with the number of cabinet positions allocated to his party.

According to Politis, Christodoulides had intended to appoint former Diko MP Christos Senekkis to the agriculture ministry and Evi Tsolaki as deputy welfare minister, although Papadopoulos was said to be seeking an additional ministry for Diko.

The reshuffle, expected to be announced last week, remains pending as discussions continue over the final composition of the cabinet.

Transport Minister Alexis Vafeades and Deputy Culture Minister Vasiliki Kassianidou are expected to leave the government, while Agriculture Minister Maria Panayiotou is due to step down before taking up a position in education later this year.