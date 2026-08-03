House president Annita Demetriou on Monday expressed the Cyprus parliament’s solidarity with Greece as devastating wildfires continue to rage across several parts of the country.

In a letter to Greek parliament speaker Nikitas Kaklamanis, Demetriou conveyed the House of representatives’ “unwavering support and solidarity”.

She said she was deeply saddened and shocked by the scale of the destruction, as well as by the loss of life during firefighting operations.

“In these difficult times for Greece and the Greek people, I wish to express our unwavering support and solidarity, as well as our readiness to assist in every possible way in tackling the wildfires and their devastating, wide-ranging consequences,” she wrote.

Demetriou also said the climate emergency faced by Europe and the wider Mediterranean, is claiming lives and causing serious economic, social and environmental damage.

She stressed that it is the responsibility of all countries to demonstrate genuine solidarity and strengthen cooperation at both European and regional level to address not only the causes but also the consequences of rising temperatures, including the increasing frequency of destructive wildfires.