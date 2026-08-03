Frederick Institute of Technology (FIT) has announced the launch of its new three-year Paramedic – Ambulance Crew programme, which has been successfully evaluated and accredited by the Cyprus Agency of Quality Assurance and Accreditation in Higher Education (CYQAA). The programme has been designed to meet the requirements of the new legislation governing the legally regulated profession of Paramedic – Ambulance Crew in Cyprus and provides the required academic pathway for those wishing to pursue a career in the profession.

The programme, the only one of its kind in Cyprus, responds to the healthcare system’s growing demand for professionals trained in the delivery of effective emergency pre-hospital care. Upon successful completion of the programme, graduates will be awarded a Higher Diploma, enabling them to pursue a rewarding and dynamic career in this field.

Riana Constantinou, Head of the Ambulance Service, commented on the significance of the new programme.

“The upgrade of Frederick Institute of Technology’s two-year Paramedic – Ambulance Crew programme to a three-year Higher Diploma represents a particularly important development for strengthening the effectiveness of emergency pre-hospital care in Cyprus. It is now evident at every level that high-quality education, scientific training and the continuous professional development of healthcare practitioners lead to higher standards of patient care while making a meaningful contribution to improved clinical outcomes and reduced mortality,” she said.

“I warmly welcome Frederick Institute of Technology’s initiative to introduce this upgraded programme, which is expected to make a significant contribution to the continued strengthening of emergency pre-hospital care services in our country.”

The introduction of the new three-year programme builds on the success of the Institute’s previous two-year programme, which has been offered over the past five years and has already trained more than 120 healthcare professionals. The programme has made a tangible contribution to developing the workforce within emergency pre-hospital care services across both the public and private sectors in Cyprus, including the Ambulance Service.

Extending the programme to three years significantly strengthens students’ theoretical, laboratory and clinical training, preparing them more comprehensively for the demands of the profession and for working collaboratively with public and private providers of emergency and pre-hospital care services.

The programme’s expansion is fully aligned with the legislation passed by the House of Representatives in June 2025 establishing the profession of Paramedic – Ambulance Crew as a regulated profession. Among other provisions, the legislation calls for the profession’s academic enhancement through a three-year programme of study. It also clearly defines the qualifications required to practise the profession, stipulating that ambulance crew members employed by public and private ambulance services, with the exception of doctors and nurses, must hold a recognised qualification in the relevant field.

“As part of its mission to respond to the needs of Cypriot society and the labour market, Frederick Institute of Technology continues to develop academic programmes that strengthen the country’s healthcare system,” noted Pavlos Mavromatidis, Academic Director of Frederick Institute of Technology.

“The Paramedic – Ambulance Crew programme, the only programme of its kind in Cyprus, makes a meaningful contribution to addressing the shortage of specialised personnel in emergency pre-hospital care while providing students with modern education and excellent career prospects in a sector where demand continues to grow.”

The new three-year Paramedic – Ambulance Crew programme will be offered at Frederick Institute of Technology’s Nicosia campus from the new academic semester commencing on October 5, 2026.

For further information about the programme, admission requirements and the application process, please visit the Frederick Institute of Technology website or contact the Admissions Office on +357 22 394394 (Nicosia), +357 25 730975 (Limassol) or by email at [email protected].