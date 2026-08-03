Demetra Holdings Plc executed a minor share buyback transaction on the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) on July 31, 2026 as part of its ongoing corporate management strategy, the company announced on Monday.

The announcement was issued to inform the investing public in strict accordance with the relevant regulations of the Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) and the circulars of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

The transaction was carried out under the explicit authority granted to the board during the company’s annual general meeting held on June 30, 2026.

The company proceeded with the transaction through its designated broker, the Cyprus Investment & Securities Corporation Ltd (CISCO).

A total of 34 own shares were repurchased by the company during the single trading session.

The shares were acquired at a fixed price of €1.465 per share, bringing the total financial outlay of the transaction to €49.81.