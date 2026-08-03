Hangzhou Dianzi University senior delegation visits Frederick University to boost strategic tie

Senior representatives from China’s Hangzhou Dianzi University (HDU) visited Frederick University on Tuesday, July 28 for a strategic meeting with the University’s senior leadership and other academic representatives, aiming to deepen cooperation between the two institutions. Frederick University has already established a partnership with the Information Engineering College of HDU (HZIEE) to deliver a joint undergraduate degree in Computer Science in China, with the programme due to commence this September.

HDU is a public research university based in Hangzhou, the capital of Zhejiang Province, China, and is recognised as one of the region’s leading universities. Specialising in computer science and engineering, it maintains strong links with the technology sector and the innovation ecosystem of Hangzhou, one of China’s foremost technology hubs. The University is particularly well known for educating highly skilled professionals in technology and innovation and is widely regarded as a centre for entrepreneurship and technological advancement.

Representing HDU at the meeting were Wang Yaoxiang, Chair of the University Council, Professor Wu Jian, Director of the International Office, Professor Wu Huifeng, Dean of the School of Computer Science, Professor Chen Long, Associate Dean of the School of Electronic Information, Professor Guan Liming, Dean of the College of Information Engineering and Professor Simon Su, Honorary Professor of the University.

Representing Frederick University were the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. George Demosthenous; the Vice-Chancellor for Research, Development and International Relations, Prof. Michalis Komodromos; the Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs and Quality Assurance, Prof. Costas Kyriakou; the Dean of the School of Engineering, Prof. Christos Themistos; Professor Andreas Poullikkas, a member of the academic staff of the School of Engineering; the coordinator of the joint IT programme, Dr Haris Papadopoulos – a member of the academic staff of the Department of Electrical Engineering, Computer Engineering and Informatics.

Welcoming the delegation, Vice-Chancellor of Frederick University, Professor George Demosthenous gave a brief overview of higher education in Cyprus and outlined the University’s vision for expanding its partnership with HDU.

“Our collaboration has already established a strong foundation of mutual trust. Your visit reflects the meaningful progress we have made together and provides an excellent opportunity to deepen our relationship while jointly shaping the next steps towards an even stronger and more ambitious partnership. We are confident that, through constructive dialogue and a spirit of mutual understanding, we can develop a collaboration of long-term strategic value for both our institutions, benefiting our students, academic staff and the wider university community.”

Professor Andreas Poullikkas gave a brief overview of the collaboration between the two institutions to date, highlighting the significant progress already achieved and the positive momentum that has been established. He also outlined opportunities for further academic and research collaboration, with particular emphasis on joint initiatives, programmes and activities of mutual interest, as well as the development of additional joint degree programmes in various engineering disciplines to be delivered at HDU.

The HDU delegation spoke very positively about the partnership, noting that the joint undergraduate Computer Science programme is the first collaborative undergraduate degree ever offered by HDU. They also shared their enthusiasm regarding the Chinese students who have been admitted to the programme and will begin their studies in the new academic semester.

Wang Yaoxiang, Chair of the HDU University Council, said:

“This visit further strengthens the partnership between HDU and Frederick University. We are particularly pleased with the successful launch of the joint undergraduate Computer Science programme delivered by HZIEE and Frederick University. The programme has attracted an outstanding cohort of first-year students, with admissions results exceeding our expectations, demonstrating both the programme’s appeal and our two institutions’ shared commitment to developing graduates who are competitive in the global environment.

“Building on this success, we look forward to expanding our collaboration further through the development of additional joint academic programmes and the establishment of a jointly operated institute integrating high-quality education, scientific research, technological innovation, entrepreneurship and international cooperation. We also look forward to exploring opportunities for the supervision and education of Master’s and doctoral students, as well as expanding our collaboration in research, innovation and academic exchange. We are confident that these initiatives will elevate our partnership to a new level and serve as a model for China-Cyprus cooperation in higher education. Together, we can make a meaningful contribution to talent development, scientific progress and innovation while strengthening educational links and the relationship between the peoples of our two countries.”

During the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed by the Vice-Chancellor of Frederick University and the Dean of HZIEE. The agreement provides for a range of collaborative activities, including the exchange of expertise and best practice in education, research collaboration, the provision of scholarships and the implementation of staff and student mobility programmes.

The delegation’s visit also included a series of courtesy meetings with government officials. On July 28, 2026, the delegation and the Rector of Frederick University met with the Minister of Education, Sport and Youth, Dr Athena Michaelidou, who welcomed the partnership between the two institutions and expressed the Ministry’s support as part of its internationalisation strategy.

On June 29, 2026, the delegation met with the Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy, Dr Nicodemos Damianou, who referred to the Deputy Ministry’s bilateral cooperation with China and expressed his support for academic and research partnerships such as the one between the two universities.