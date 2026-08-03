

Cyprus achieved a total of 12 medals and finished in 14th place in the overall standings at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, which led to President Nikos Christodoulides expressing praise on Monday.

“With feelings of pride, I warmly congratulate our athletes who represented the Republic of Cyprus at the Commonwealth Games, and gave us great emotions,” he said in a written statement.

Noting that Cyprus ranked 14th in the medal table (one gold, five silver and six bronze), in an event in which more than 3,000 athletes from 72 countries participated, he stated that “the participation, distinctions and overall effort of our athletes in the Games are the culmination of their hard work and sacrifices, but also confirmation of the high level of Cypriot sports.”

The state, he added, actively supports all athletes through the Cyprus Sports Organisation, which is the arm of government policy in sport.

He also expressed warm congratulations to the coaches, the federations, as well as the Cyprus Olympic Committee, and special thanks to the families of the athletes who support their children in every effort.

“My wishes for even greater success in the future are accompanied by the assurance that the government will continue to substantially support Cypriot sport,” he concluded.

The island was also one of only 14 delegations to achieve a double-digit number of medals, highlighting the strength of sport in Cyprus.

The Cypriot team was made up of 36 athletes who competed in weightlifting and para weightlifting, gymnastics, swimming, athletics and judo, with competitors achieving several notable performances and podium finishes throughout the Games.

Cyprus secured its first gold medal of the final day on Sunday through judoka Christodoulos Christodoulides, who won the men’s +100kg title.

In the men’s under-100kg category, Georgios Kroussaniotakis defeated fellow Cypriot Aristos Michael to win the bronze medal.

Zanet Michaelidou added another bronze in the women’s under-78kg event, sharing third place with Canada’s Coralie Godbout.

Their success came after Odysseas Georgakis won bronze in the men’s under-81kg category on Saturday.

Earlier in the competition, Sofia Asvesta won silver in the women’s under-52kg division, while Giorgi Balartashvili took silver and Petros Christodoulides won bronze in the men’s under-66kg event.

Earlier in the Games, gymnast Marios Georgiou won two silver medals in the parallel bars and horizontal bar, while Neofytos Kyriacou secured bronze in the vault.

Milan Trajkovic claimed bronze in the 110m hurdles, and hammer thrower Iosif Kesidis won silver, bringing Cyprus’ final medal tally to 12.