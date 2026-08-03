Strong and financially sustainable municipalities benefit all residents, acting Paphos mayor Angelos Onesiforou said on Monday, arguing that local authorities play a vital role in public administration.

Speaking during the three-hour work stoppage staged by municipalities across the island, Onesiforou voiced his support for efforts to strengthen local government through dialogue and cooperation between all stakeholders.

A similar protest was also held at Yeroskipou municipality.

“The protest is being held as a sign of opposition to the central state’s intervention in the principles of local government, particularly the administrative and financial autonomy of municipalities,” Yeroskipou mayor Nikos Palios said.

Palios called for fair funding for municipalities to prevent the cost of the reform from being passed on to residents. He argued that, instead of supporting local authorities, the government was attempting to shift the financial burden onto municipalities.

“Through its attitude, actions, positions and omissions, the central state is effectively calling on municipalities to increase fees and charges for citizens, something municipalities neither want nor consider fair. Citizens should not become the final recipients of insufficient state support for local government,” he said.

The Union of Cyprus Municipalities on Monday proceeded with a three-hour work stoppage in protest at the government’s latest funding proposal, arguing it would shift the burden of local government reform onto citizens.

The union said the proposal could force municipalities to cut services or increase taxes and fees, rejecting the government’s claim that state funding will double.