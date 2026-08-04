The creation of an electronic platform aimed at helping authorities prevent and respond to incidents of violence more quickly was discussed on Tuesday at a meeting chaired by Justice Minister Costas Fitiris.

The meeting was the second held on the proposed system.

The platform aims to improve coordination between services dealing with violence cases.

The meetings included the data protection commissioner, the commissioner for gender equality, and representatives from the education ministry, deputy ministry of social welfare, social welfare services, and the police.

The platform will allow relevant services to exchange necessary information through clear procedures while protecting victims and people at risk.

The system aims to identify warning signs early, prevent violence from escalating and support faster intervention by authorities.

During Tuesday’s meeting, officials examined a preliminary proposal covering the structure and operation of the platform.

Discussions focused on technical and legal issues, including data protection, security measures and compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation.

The ministry said the initiative is distinct from the system being developed for collecting statistics on violence against women and domestic violence as part of Cyprus’ European obligations.