A 26-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman were remanded in custody for eight days by Larnaca district court on Tuesday after a fire was started in a forest area in Kornos on Sunday.

Members of the public spotted suspicious activity and managed to extinguish the fire before it spread.

Around 7pm on Sunday, people travelling by car in the Kornos area saw two people getting into a vehicle and leaving the scene.

At the same time, they noticed that a fire had broken out in a nearby forested area and succeeded in putting it out before it could spread further.

During the investigation, police secured evidence leading to the arrest of the 26-year-old on suspicion of conspiracy to commit a felony, attempted arson of a forest and other offences. He was subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

The 28-year-old woman was later arrested as part of the same investigation.

They were both taken to court on Tuesday.

The Kofinou regional police station is continuing its investigation.