The Royal Chapel of Ayia Aikaterini in Pyrga will remain closed to the public until August 14, the Department of Antiquities announced on Monday.

The department said the chapel had been closed for “operational reasons” and apologised for any inconvenience caused.

The chapel, also known as St Catherine’s, is one of Cyprus’ best preserved medieval monuments and is popular with visitors interested in the island’s history.

It was built in 1421 by Lusignan King Janus and is the only surviving royal chapel from the Frankish period in Cyprus.

The small vaulted church was once part of a larger complex, although only traces of the surrounding buildings remain today.

Its best-known features include wall paintings depicting King Janus and his second wife, Charlotte de Bourbon, kneeling before the Crucifixion. Another figure is believed to be Hugh Lusignan, the king’s brother and Latin bishop of Nicosia.

The chapel is also known for its medieval coats of arms and graffiti carved by pilgrims and travellers during the 15th and 16th centuries, offering a rare glimpse into Cyprus’ medieval past.