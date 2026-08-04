Two 22-year-old men were sentenced on Tuesday to six and two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of possessing more than 1.5kg of cannabis with intent to supply.

Larnaca Criminal Court issued the sentences following an operation carried out by the drugs squad Ykan on January 31, during which officers found the cannabis in Larnaca.

A car belonging to a 45-year-old woman was searched and officers found more than one kilo of cannabis.

A search of her home, where one of the men lived, uncovered further quantities of cannabis, a precision scale and additional packages of the drug.

The woman and the two men were arrested and later brought before Larnaca District Court.

The two men were later convicted of drug offences and sentenced by the criminal court.