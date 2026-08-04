A string of outstanding issues affecting the public sector workforce were discussed on Tuesday by civil servants’ union Pasydy, President Nikos Christodoulides, Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Labour Minister Marinos Mousiouttas.

Union officials raised several issues deemed necessary to ensure the smooth functioning of the public sector including the status of permanent employees, digital transformation and the progress of civil service reform.

“We are pleased with the results of the meeting,” Pasydy general secretary Stratis Mattheou said.

He added that the union was now awaiting further contact with the finance ministry to address the issues raised during the meeting.

Asked whether the finance ministry had greenlit Pasydy’s demands and whether these came with a financial cost, Matteou said that the union had not requested an increase in wages.

He said the discussion focused primarily on the modernisation of the public service, with the union aiming for “a quality public service, [that is] modernised, efficient, friendly and supports residents, businesses and the state.”

He described conditions of public buildings in some areas of the public sector such as the social welfare services as “third world” and said that while a plan for the gradual construction of government buildings already existed, the latter’s implementation was dependent on the government’s budgets and could not be completed immediately.

Referring to the timetables for other outstanding issues, he said that recommendations for the planned reform of the public sector were expected by the end of September, while for other issues, a timeframe has been set out until the end of the year.

The recommendations are set to officially be submitted to the president by a joint working group with the participation of the finance ministry, the public service committee and Pasydy.