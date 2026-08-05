A fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged Hamas network accused of plotting terrorist attacks against ‘Israeli interests in Cyprus’, with all five defendants due to appear in court tomorrow.

According to Phileleftheros, the latest suspect is a 32-year-old Palestinian and resident of Limassol, having been arrested last month, although his detention had not previously been made public.

The same report relays that investigators believe the man helped arrange the travel of one of the main suspects to Turkey, where police allege instructions relating to the planned attacks were passed on.

All five defendants are expected to appear before the Larnaca criminal court tomorrow for a procedural hearing to merge three separate criminal cases into a single indictment.

The terrorism investigation first came to light in May after police arrested two Palestinian men, aged 32 and 38, during raids near Pentakomo.

Authorities alleged the younger suspect had photographed potential targets in Cyprus and purchased chemicals and equipment used to manufacture explosives after being recruited by a Hamas member.

According to Phileleftheros, the 32-year-old told investigators he had received instructions to obtain materials before the arrival of the second suspect, a 38-year-old physics professor who allegedly entered Cyprus illegally to assemble ‘explosive devices’.

Police later arrested a 54-year-old Palestinian with Cypriot citizenship, who prosecutors allege received parcels containing chemical substances.

He denies any involvement in the case, and although initially released on bail, the decision was later overturned by the appeals court, where upon he was returned to custody.

A fourth suspect, aged 41, was arrested in Indonesia and extradited to Cyprus last month.

Police have described him as the alleged ‘ringleader’, accusing him of directing the operation from abroad and instructing members to prepare attacks against Israeli interests in Cyprus.

According to Phileleftheros, all five defendants now face serious charges including terrorism, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in a criminal syndicate and money laundering.

The same report informs that investigators believe the Cyprus case is connected to a 37-year-old Palestinian arrested in Greece, who is alleged to belong to the same network.