The fast pace of modern life is changing the way we eat, with more and more consumers looking for solutions that combine convenience, a balanced diet and great taste.

In response to this very need, Arla Protein continues to innovate, expanding its product range with the new Arla Protein Food to Go line. Prepare for a ready-to-eat, complete meal that combines convenience, high nutritional value and a delicious taste.

In a handy 500 ml bottle, the new Arla Protein Food to Go line offers a complete option for any time of day, with 390 kcal in the Chocolate-Caramel flavour and 385 kcal in the Vanilla-Hazelnut flavour. From breakfast and lunch, to travelling, commuting or after a workout, it’s the ideal solution for anyone who wants to enjoy a nutritious meal — even when time is limited.

Each bottle provides a complete and balanced meal, containing 30g of natural milk protein. It is rich in fibre, with no added sugar, lactose-free and free from artificial sweeteners, whilst being enriched with 26 vitamins and minerals. It combines high nutritional value with the convenience of a ready-to-drink beverage, offering exceptional flavour without compromise. It is available in two delicious flavours: Chocolate Caramel and Vanilla Hazelnut.

With Food to Go, Arla Protein is expanding its product range and redefining the concept of a meal on the go, proving that a balanced diet can go hand in hand with the fast pace of everyday life. Wherever your schedule takes you, you now have a complete meal in a bottle to go with you, combining enjoyment, a balanced diet and total convenience.

With regards the Cypriot market, importer and distributer of the Arla Foods product range is the IPH Iakovos Photiades Group of Companies.